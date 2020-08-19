TJX's second-quarter sales beat estimates

Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc on Wednesday beat market estimates for quarterly net sales, helped by strong demand for home-improvement products from consumers stuck indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Net sales came in at US$6.67 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with US$9.78 billion last year. However, analysts on average were projecting net sales of US$6.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TJX reported a net loss of US$214.2 million, of 18 cents per share, from a profit of about US$759 million, or 62 cents per share last year.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)