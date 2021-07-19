Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota withdraws Olympics-related TV commercials: Report

Tokyo Olympics Archery
A woman rides her bike past signage for the 2020 Summer Olympics outside of Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, Jul 18, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel)
TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not air Olympics-related TV commercials, the daily Yomiuri reported a senior company executive as saying on Monday (Jul 19).

"The Olympics is becoming an event that has not gained the public's understanding," the report quoted the executive as saying.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is expected to skip attending the opening ceremony, according to the report.

The Games will open on Friday amid a rise in coronavirus infections in the host city Tokyo.

Source: Reuters

