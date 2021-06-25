Tokyo June core CPI unchanged from previous year

Core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual fall.

