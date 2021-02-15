Tokyo's Nikkei closes above 30,000, first time since 1990

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly two per cent on Monday (Feb 15) on hopes for business recovery, closing above the psychologically important 30,000 mark for the first time in more than three decades.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.91 per cent, or 564.08 points, to 30,084.15, the highest close since 1990.

The broader Topix index advanced 1.04 per cent, or 20.06 points, to 1,953.94.

"Market sentiment has been supported by hopes for business recovery ahead of the nation's first vaccination," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout is scheduled to start as early as Wednesday in Japan for healthcare professionals.

"Hopes for stimulus and monetary easing are also high, which helped bolster positive sentiment," Horiuchi told AFP.

"But profit-taking could emerge at this level as the market is overheating," he added.