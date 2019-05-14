Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment: Kyodo

Business

Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment: Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday filed a request to revise the content of its indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers they say the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss made to a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Bookmark

TOKYO: Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday filed a request to revise the content of its indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers they say the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss made to a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark