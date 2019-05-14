Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment: Kyodo
Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday filed a request to revise the content of its indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers they say the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss made to a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.
