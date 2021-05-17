Tokyo Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours - Nikkei

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering extending trading hours to attract individual and overseas investors, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

TOKYO: The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering extending trading hours to attract individual and overseas investors, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The exchange will soon discuss with brokerages whether to allow trading in the spot market to continue beyond the current closing time of 3:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), the report said.

