Tokyo Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours - Nikkei

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering extending trading hours to attract individual and overseas investors, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: TV camera men wait for the opening of market in front of a large screen showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The exchange will soon discuss with brokerages whether to allow trading in the spot market to continue beyond the current closing time of 3:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), the report said.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

