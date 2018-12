Tokyo stocks dive more than 3% on fears over US economy

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks dived more than three per cent at the open on Tuesday (Dec 25) amid rising doubts about the US economy and fears sparked by a US government funding crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.18 per cent, or 640.33 points, at 19,525.86 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 3.07 per cent or 45.73 points at 1,442.46.

"Japanese stocks market will be volatile following a drop in US shares, with the Nikkei 225 index dipping below the 20,000 level for the first time since September 2017," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

A higher yen against the dollar is also weighing on the market, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 110.25 yen in early Asian trade, down from 110.43 yen in New York on Monday and from 111.38 yen in Asian trade on Friday.

The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

In New York, US shares fell sharply with investors unnerved by weekend reports that US President Donald Trump has asked about the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.