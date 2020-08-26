Toll Brothers profit falls about 22per cent as virus hits home prices

Business

Toll Brothers profit falls about 22per cent as virus hits home prices

U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 21.6per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as coronavirus-led lockdowns hurt home prices.

A single family home is shown under construction by Toll Brothers Inc in Carlsbad, California
FILE PHOTO: A single family home is shown under construction by Toll Brothers Inc in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 21.6per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as coronavirus-led lockdowns hurt home prices.

Net income fell to US$114.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from US$146.3 million, or US$1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.5per cent to US$1.65 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark