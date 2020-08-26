Toll Brothers profit falls about 22per cent as virus hits home prices

U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 21.6per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as coronavirus-led lockdowns hurt home prices.

Net income fell to US$114.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from US$146.3 million, or US$1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.5per cent to US$1.65 billion.

