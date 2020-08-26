Toll Brothers quarterly profit beats estimates on record-low mortgage rates

NEW YORK: US luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-low mortgage rates.

The US housing sector has seen a rapid recovery from the crippling economic fallout of the coronavirus-led lockdowns that idled much of the economy earlier this year.

US homebuilding accelerated about 23 per cent in July, the most in nearly four years, up from a 17.3 per cent rise in June, data from the Commerce Department showed last week.

Borrowing costs at their lowest in almost half a century are aiding sales for homebuilders as the 30-year fixed mortgage rates average just above 3 per cent.

Toll said its orders, an indicator of future revenue, jumped 26.4 per cent to 2,833 homes in the third quarter ended Jul 31, beating analysts' expectation of 2,051 homes, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We attribute the surge in demand to a number of factors, including historically low interest rates, a continued undersupply of homes, and consumers focused more than ever on the importance of home," Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said.

The company, which withdrew its full-year financial outlook in May, said it expects current quarter home deliveries between 2,400 and 2,550 units, above the Wall Street's estimate of 2,425 homes.

Net income fell to US$114.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the third quarter, from US$146.3 million, or US$1 per share, a year earlier, but topped expectations of 71 cent per share.

Revenue fell 6.5 per cent to US$1.65 billion.