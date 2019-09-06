TomTom: Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform

TomTom: Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform

TomTom, the Dutch mapping and navigation company, said on Friday Microsoft is integrating TomTom's navigation technology into its Connected Vehicle Platform.

TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken
FILE PHOTO: TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File photo

In February the two companies announced a wider collaboration making TomTom the preferred supplier for maps data across Microsoft properties including its Azure cloud computing service. No financial terms of Friday's deal were disclosed.

