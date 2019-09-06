TomTom: Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform

TomTom, the Dutch mapping and navigation company, said on Friday Microsoft is integrating TomTom's navigation technology into its Connected Vehicle Platform.

AMSTERDAM: TomTom, the Dutch mapping and navigation company, said on Friday Microsoft is integrating TomTom's navigation technology into its Connected Vehicle Platform.

In February the two companies announced a wider collaboration making TomTom the preferred supplier for maps data across Microsoft properties including its Azure cloud computing service. No financial terms of Friday's deal were disclosed.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)