Too early to assess impact of coronavirus on EU economy: Commission
It is still too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European Union economy, the bloc's economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS: It is still too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European Union economy, the bloc's economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.
"An assessment and a serious forecast is not yet possible," Gentiloni told a news conference in Brussels, acknowledging that there had already been "a partial materialization" of the downside risks posed by the epidemic.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)