Too early to assess impact of coronavirus on EU economy: Commission

It is still too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European Union economy, the bloc's economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS: It is still too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European Union economy, the bloc's economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

"An assessment and a serious forecast is not yet possible," Gentiloni told a news conference in Brussels, acknowledging that there had already been "a partial materialization" of the downside risks posed by the epidemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)