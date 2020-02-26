Too early to assess impact of coronavirus on EU economy: Commission

It is still too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European Union economy, the bloc's economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

News conference on public finances in EU states at EU Commission headquarters in Brussels
European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni attends a news conference on public finances in EU states at European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
"An assessment and a serious forecast is not yet possible," Gentiloni told a news conference in Brussels, acknowledging that there had already been "a partial materialization" of the downside risks posed by the epidemic.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)

