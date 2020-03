Top French court recognizes Uber driver as employee

France's high court has granted an Uber driver's request to reclassify his contractual relationship with the ride-hailing operator as an employment contract, it said on Wednesday.

PARIS: France's high court has granted an Uber driver's request to reclassify his contractual relationship with the ride-hailing operator as an employment contract, it said on Wednesday.

"When connecting to the Uber digital platform, a relationship of subordination is established between the driver and the company," France's Cour de Cassation said in a statement.

"Hence, the driver does not provide services as a self-employed person, but as an employee."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jan Harvey)