Top House Republican McCarthy confirms deal reached on small business loan bill
The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that a deal had been reached to replenish funding for an emergency program that extends loans to small businesses hit by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is a deal that is done," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News Channel.
