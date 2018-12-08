Top shareholder's candidate for chairman elected to Danske Bank board

Danske Bank shareholders elected Karsten Dybvad, who was proposed by top shareholder A. P. Moller Holding as the bank's new chairman, to the board at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday.

The modified board of directors will convene after the EGM to select its new chairman. Former chairman Ole Andersen was ousted by A. P. Moller Holding following a major money laundering scandal at the bank's Estonian branch.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)