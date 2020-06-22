Toshiba: Plan to monetise Kioxio stake, return majority proceeds to shareholders

Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it planned to monetise its 40.2per cent stake in former flash memory chips unit Kioxia Holdings, stating its intentions of a potential stake sale for the first time.

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it planned to monetise its 40.2per cent stake in former flash memory chips unit Kioxia Holdings, stating its intentions of a potential stake sale for the first time.

In a statement, Toshiba also said it planned to return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders, a step that some activist fund investors have been demanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toshiba plans to gradually unwind the Kioxia stake after the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm lists its shares in an IPO later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Shares in Toshiba jumped more than 6per cent in early trade on Monday.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)