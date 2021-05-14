Toshiba expects 63per cent annual profit rise amid calls for strategic review

Japan's Toshiba Corp forecast on Friday a hefty 63per cent rise in annual operating profit after pandemic-induced pain in the last year and as restructuring measures bear fruit.

The conglomerate, under much scrutiny amid calls for a strategic review after it dismissed a US$20 billion buyout bid, said it is projecting 170 billion yen (US$1.6 billion) in operating profit for the year to end-March.

That compares with a consensus estimate of 179 billion yen drawn from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

For the year just ended, Toshiba posted an 20per cent slide in operating profit to 104.4 billion yen.

