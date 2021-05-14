Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack - source

Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack - source

Toshiba's European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a Toshiba news conference at the comp
FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a Toshiba news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

