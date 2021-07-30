Toshiba says strategic review will help identify non-core businesses

Toshiba Corp's board said on Friday a strategic review would facilitate the identification of non-core businesses as the scandal-hit Japanese conglomerate looks to ease shareholders concerns over governance.

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp's board said on Friday a strategic review would facilitate the identification of non-core businesses as the scandal-hit Japanese conglomerate looks to ease shareholders concerns over governance.

The initial focus of the review "has been on a full review of Toshiba's businesses, including competitive position, financial performance, capital needs and potential to achieve improved shareholder returns which, when complete, will facilitate the identification of core and non-core businesses," the statement said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)