Toshiba says US SEC completes accounting probe, no penalty

Business

Toshiba says US SEC completes accounting probe, no penalty

Japan's Toshiba Corp on Monday said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had completed an investigation of its past accounting practices without fining the company.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp on Monday said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had completed an investigation of its past accounting practices without fining the company.

"We understand that all SEC investigations regarding our accounting have been completed," a spokesman told Reuters, adding that there was no penalty.

Toshiba's 2015 accounting scandal revealed billions of dollars in liabilities at its subsidiaries, and forced the conglomerate to sell its prized memory chip unit.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark