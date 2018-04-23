Toshiba still aiming to complete sale of memory chip unit soon
Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is still aiming to complete the sale of its memory chip business soon, following media reports it had decided to cancel the US$18.6 billion sale if it did not get approval from Chinese regulators by May.
TOKYO: Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is still aiming to complete the sale of its memory chip business soon, following media reports it had decided to cancel the US$18.6 billion sale if it did not get approval from Chinese regulators by May.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Richard Pullin)