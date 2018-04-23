Toshiba still aiming to complete sale of memory chip unit soon

Toshiba still aiming to complete sale of memory chip unit soon

Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is still aiming to complete the sale of its memory chip business soon, following media reports it had decided to cancel the US$18.6 billion sale if it did not get approval from Chinese regulators by May.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken i
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

