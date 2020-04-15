Toshiba to temporarily close factories, offices in Japan

Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said it will temporarily close factories and offices in Japan from May 6 to May 15, allowing as many as 76,000 to stay at home as the coronavirus spreads, Kyodo newswire reported.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

