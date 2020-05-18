Total calls off plan to buy Occidental Petroleum's Ghana asset

Total has called off plans to acquire Occidental Petroleum's assets in Ghana, the French energy company said on Monday.

PARIS: Total has called off plans to acquire Occidental Petroleum's assets in Ghana, the French energy company said on Monday.

"Given the extraordinary market environment and the lack of visibility that the group faces...Total has decided not to pursue the completion of the purchase of the Ghana assets," Total said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)