Total says it would respect further international sanctions on Myanmar

PARIS: Energy giant Total will comply with any further sanctions imposed on Myanmar by the United States and European Union, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told a shareholders meeting on Friday.

The French oil and gas group is constrained by the current legal framework however, and cannot stop paying taxes in Myanmar or halt its production, Pouyanne added.

(Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Jan Harvey)