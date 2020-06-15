Tourists return to Venice as city looks ahead

VENICE, Italy: Make no mistake, tourists are back in Venice.

The lagoon city is already welcoming visitors back to its splendours as Italy relaxes the restrictions that halted the flow of visitors.

On Saturday, a long queue of tourists built up outside St. Mark's cathedral, one of the most famous monuments in the city

Staff checked people's temperatures as they entered.

On Friday, the famed Cafe Florian reopened after more than three months

Boss Marco Paolini said he hoped the reopening will be a big success and that the worst is now in the past.

Venice has been one of the world's most popular destinations, attracting more than one million visitors from China alone last year.

But visitor numbers are still just a fraction of what they would be at this time of year.

