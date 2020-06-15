Tourists return to Venice as city looks ahead
VENICE, Italy: Make no mistake, tourists are back in Venice.
The lagoon city is already welcoming visitors back to its splendours as Italy relaxes the restrictions that halted the flow of visitors.
On Saturday, a long queue of tourists built up outside St. Mark's cathedral, one of the most famous monuments in the city
Staff checked people's temperatures as they entered.
On Friday, the famed Cafe Florian reopened after more than three months
Boss Marco Paolini said he hoped the reopening will be a big success and that the worst is now in the past.
Venice has been one of the world's most popular destinations, attracting more than one million visitors from China alone last year.
But visitor numbers are still just a fraction of what they would be at this time of year.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram