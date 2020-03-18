Toymaker Lego shuts all stores outside of China due to virus

Danish toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it would close all of its stores, except for those in China, until at least March 27 due to the spread of coronavirus.

It will continue online sales and its retail team will continue to be paid, it said in a statement.

