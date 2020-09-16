Toyota, Dentsu team up to improve marketing strategy

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Dentsu Group Inc and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve Toyota's communications and digital transformation strategy, Dentsu said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both the firms will operate under a holding company, of which Toyota will own 66per cent and Dentsu 34per cent. The companies are scheduled to start operations in January 2021.

One of the companies will focus on improving Toyota's marketing strategy to create "exceptional customer trust," while the other will work on digital transformation and the use of data to improve customer relationships, Dentsu said.

