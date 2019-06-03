Toyota, Fiat Chrysler US sales rise in May

Business

Toyota, Fiat Chrysler US sales rise in May

2019 Ram pickup trucks are on display at the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Height
Ram pickup trucks are on display at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, US, Oct 22, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and Toyota Motor Corp on Monday (Jun 3) posted a rise in US sales in May, as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment fuelled demand.

Fiat Chrysler, the No 4 automaker in the United States, reported a 2.1 per cent rise in sales to 218,702 vehicles, as demand for both light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong.

"On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than US$3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," FCA's US Head of Sales Reid Bigland said.

Japanese automaker Toyota sold 222,174 vehicles, recording a 3.2 per cent rise, boosted by strong demand for its Camry sedans.

US auto sales are expected to be about 16.9 million units in 2019, a 2.5 per cent fall from 2018, according to industry consultants J D Power and LMC Automotive.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark