Toyota, Fiat Chrysler US sales rise in May

REUTERS: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and Toyota Motor Corp on Monday (Jun 3) posted a rise in US sales in May, as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment fuelled demand.

Fiat Chrysler, the No 4 automaker in the United States, reported a 2.1 per cent rise in sales to 218,702 vehicles, as demand for both light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong.

"On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than US$3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," FCA's US Head of Sales Reid Bigland said.

Japanese automaker Toyota sold 222,174 vehicles, recording a 3.2 per cent rise, boosted by strong demand for its Camry sedans.

US auto sales are expected to be about 16.9 million units in 2019, a 2.5 per cent fall from 2018, according to industry consultants J D Power and LMC Automotive.

