Toyota, Subaru to develop battery electric vehicle platform

Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru Corp have agreed to jointly develop a battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) platform and a BEV sport-utility vehicle for sale under each company's own brand, Toyota said on Thursday.

89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

The companies will apply Subaru's all-wheel-drive technologies and Toyota's vehicle electrification technologies, Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota and Subaru launched a partnership in 2005. Toyota is the largest shareholder in Subaru with a stake of 16.77per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

