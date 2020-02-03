Toyota and Panasonic to set up EV battery joint venture

Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp have agreed to set up a joint venture specializing in prismatic electric vehicle batteries.

The new company will develop batteries that will be available to any automaker, not limited to Toyota vehicles, the two companies said in a statement Monday. It will begin operation on April 1, with Toyota owning 51per cent and Panasonic holding the remainder.

