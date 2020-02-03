Toyota and Panasonic to set up EV battery joint venture

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp have agreed to set up a joint venture specializing in prismatic electric vehicle batteries.

The new company will develop batteries that will be available to any automaker, not limited to Toyota vehicles, the two companies said in a statement Monday. It will begin operation on April 1, with Toyota owning 51per cent and Panasonic holding the remainder.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)