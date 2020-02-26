Toyota cancels non-urgent travel for Japan workers due to coronavirus

Business

Toyota cancels non-urgent travel for Japan workers due to coronavirus

A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show
A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Toyota Motor on Wednesday (Feb 26) said it would cancel all non-essential travel for employees in Japan, becoming the latest global company to curb operations as the speed of the new coronavirus outbreak appears to gather pace.

The Japanese automaker also said that production in Japan would remain unchanged through the week of Mar 2 and decide on plant operations afterwards, while considering its overall supply chain situation.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark