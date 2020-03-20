Toyota extends North America production shutdown through April 3

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will extend a planned two-day shutdown of all North American plants through April 3 as the spread of coronavirus continues.

REUTERS: Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will extend a planned two-day shutdown of all North American plants through April 3 as the spread of coronavirus continues.

The largest Japanese automaker said Wednesday it planned to close facilities on March 23 and 24 but said it will now reopen its plants on April 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separately Volkswagen AG said it is closing its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant on Saturday and will reopen late on March 29. VW said it would use the time to conduct additional cleaning and to "assess future production plans and market developments."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)