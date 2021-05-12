Toyota fourth quarter operating profit nearly doubles from year-ago

Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 92per cent, nearly doubling since last year as it shrugged off chip-supply issues and as its sales recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 92per cent, nearly doubling since last year as it shrugged off chip-supply issues and as its sales recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's biggest automaker posted an operating profit of 689.8 billion yen (US$6.34 billion) in the January-March quarter, beating an estimate of 641.5 billion yen from 10 analysts compiled by Refinitiv. The profit was 369.9 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)