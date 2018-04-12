Toyota group truck maker Hino enters strategic tie-up with VW truck unit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd , majority-held by Toyota Motor Corp , said on Thursday it had agreed to form a strategic tie-up with Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH.

The two truck makers will consider cooperating in areas such as diesel and hybrid engines, connectivity and self-driving, Hino said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Volkswagen AG aims to list its trucks and buses division in the first quarter of next year, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, as the German automaker considers a broader structural overhaul to boost efficiency.

