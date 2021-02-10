Toyota posts 26per cent drop in nine-month operating profit
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker by vehicle sales, on Wednesday posted a nine-month operating profit of 1.51 trillion yen (US$14.44 billion), down 26 from 2.06 trillion yen a year ago.
(US$1 = 104.5500 yen)
