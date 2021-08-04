Toyota Q1 operating profit jumps to US$9.2 billion

Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit of 997.49 billion yen (US$9.15 billion), up from 13.9 billion yen a year earlier as pandemic-hit sales rebounded and it weathered a global chip supply shortage better than many rivals.

TOKYO, August 4: Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit of 997.49 billion yen (US$9.15 billion), up from 13.9 billion yen a year earlier as pandemic-hit sales rebounded and it weathered a global chip supply shortage better than many rivals.

(US$1 = 109.0500 yen)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)