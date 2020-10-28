Toyota recalling 5.84 million vehicles for fuel pump issue

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January.

REUTERS: Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it has expanded a worldwide fuel pump recall to a total of 5.84 million vehicles for a defect that could cause the part to fail.

The largest Japanese automaker said Wednesday it was adding another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles to the recall that was first announced in January and covers numerous models built between July 2017 through September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyota said the vehicles that have a fuel pump that may stop operating and could result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved version.

The recalls covers vehicles including the 2013-2015 Lexus LS 460 and GS 350, 2017-2019 Toyota Highlander and 2017-2020 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350 and 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra as well as the 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell)