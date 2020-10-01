Toyota's US auto sales fall in third quarter

Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday reported an 11per cent fall in U.S. new vehicle sales in the third quarter, weighed down by a two-month industry-wide production shutdown in the spring to halt the spread of COVID-19.

FILE PHOTO: Toyota trucks are shown on a car carrier for delivery after arriving in the United States in National City, California, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Consumer demand for high-profit sports utility vehicles and pickup trucks in the United States has recovered rapidly since hitting a pandemic-fueled bottom in April, pushing automakers to ramp up production and boost lean inventories at dealerships.

However, rising COVID-19 cases in the United States have increased the uncertainty over a speedy economic recovery.

The Japanese automaker said it sold 558,449 vehicles in the quarter in the United States, compared with 627,194 a year earlier.

Rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 10per cent fall in U.S. sales to 507,351 vehicles in the third quarter.

