Toyota's US sales fall 23per cent in August

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported its fifth straight month of declines in the United States in August as demand for cars remained sluggish even after factories and dealerships reopened from coronavirus-led lockdowns.

REUTERS: Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported its fifth straight month of declines in the United States in August as demand for cars remained sluggish even after factories and dealerships reopened from coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The Japanese automaker said its sales in August fell 22.7per cent to 191,841 units from the same month in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. auto sales have remained sluggish since hitting a bottom in April as major automakers scrambled to ramp up production and boost weak inventories at dealerships, especially in states where they remained open throughout the shutdowns.

The recovery could be threatened by a renewed COVID-19 surge, which is weighing on demand.

Toyota's sales decline in August was worse than July when volumes tumbled 19per cent, its slowest since March.

Smaller rival Hyundai Motor Co's U.S. sales too fell 8.4per cent in August as its fleet sales plunged 63per cent and represented 4per cent of total volume. The South Korean automaker said its sales in August fell to 58,361 units, compared with 63,737 units in the same month in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Maju Samuel)