Toyota seeks US$9.2 billion credit line from Sumitomo Mitsui, MUFG Bank: Kyodo

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp has sought a credit line totaling 1 trillion yen (US$9.23 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank as fund-raising costs rise on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

The three companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)