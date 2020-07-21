Toyota sees further recovery in global car production in August

Toyota Motor Corp will make 2per cent fewer vehicles globally in August than originally planned, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday, as output recovers gradually from a steep drop because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp will make 2per cent fewer vehicles globally in August than originally planned, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday, as output recovers gradually from a steep drop because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it aimed to make 15,000 fewer vehicles than its initial plan, which was around 750,000, according to Reuters' calculations. August's reduction is smaller than the cut of 10per cent seen in July, and June's 40per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The updated production plan represents an output cut of 9per cent from a year ago.

Toyota said it would produce 6,000 fewer vehicles at home, and 9,000 less overseas.

Global automakers are slowly getting vehicle production back on track after the closure this year of many plants to curb the spread of the virus, although many still anticipate that output and sales will be lower than last year.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Advertisement