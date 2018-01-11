Toyota sees US auto industry 2018 sales at 16.8 million units - executive

Toyota Motor Corp sees U.S. auto industry new vehicle sales at 16.8 million units in 2018, Jim Lentz, the Japanese automaker's top executive in North American told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. new vehicle sales fell 2 percent in 2017, after hitting a record high in 2016, and are widely expected to fall further in 2018.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)