Toyota to build Corolla in Brazil that will run on electricity, ethanol and gas

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will begin building in Brazil a new version of the Corolla sedan that will run on electricity, ethanol and gas, the first vehicle of its kind to be built in Latin America.

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

Toyota said in a statement that it made the decision to build the Corolla in Brazil in part thanks to a package of tax incentives passed by the country's Congress, known as Rota 2030. Unlike in most markets around the world, ethanol is a common car fuel in Brazil.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

