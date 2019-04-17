Toyota to build Corolla in Brazil that will run on electricity, ethanol and gas

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will begin building in Brazil a new version of the Corolla sedan that will run on electricity, ethanol and gas, the first vehicle of its kind to be built in Latin America.

Toyota said in a statement that it made the decision to build the Corolla in Brazil in part thanks to a package of tax incentives passed by the country's Congress, known as Rota 2030. Unlike in most markets around the world, ethanol is a common car fuel in Brazil.

