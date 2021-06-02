Toyota to demand parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions - Nikkei

Toyota to demand parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions - Nikkei

Toyota will demand its parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions, starting this year, the Nikkei daily reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on a Corolla model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Japanese carmaker will set an initial target for suppliers to cut carbon emissions by 3per cent this year, the report said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

