Toyota to halt subsidiary's plant due to parts shortage

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will temporarily suspend a subsidiary's plant for a total of five days due to a parts shortage resulting from COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia.

Toyota Auto Body Co's Fujimatsu plant in Japan's Aichi Prefecture will be suspended on July 29-30 and Aug. 2-4, the automaker said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Honda Motor Co said the company will suspend car production at its Suzuka plant for five days in early August due to COVID-related supply troubles in Southeast Asia.

