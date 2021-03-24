Toyota to reinvest in Isuzu to partner on connected commercial vehicles, fuel cells - Nikkei
Toyota Motor Corp will reinvest in Isuzu Motors Ltd to work together on connected commercial vehicles and fuel cells, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
REUTERS: Toyota Motor Corp will reinvest in Isuzu Motors Ltd to work together on connected commercial vehicles and fuel cells, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
Toyota truck unit Hino Motors Ltd will also join in deepening cooperation in these areas, the Japanese newspaper said.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu. Editing by Gerry Doyle)